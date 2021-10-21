CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CSX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.