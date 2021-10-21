CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.
CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
