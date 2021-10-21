CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

