CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

CSX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 774,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

