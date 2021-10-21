CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.
CSX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 774,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
