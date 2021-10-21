CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.63. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSX shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 183,340 shares traded.
CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.
CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.