CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.63. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSX shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 183,340 shares traded.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

