Cubiex Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $189,818.28 and $341.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex Coin Trading

