Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFR stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $129.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

