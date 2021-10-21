Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 4.9%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.96. 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,894.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,563 shares of company stock worth $7,901,397 in the last 90 days. 21.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

