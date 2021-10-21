CUMROCKET CRYPTO 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 60% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

About CUMROCKET CRYPTO

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUMROCKET CRYPTO directly using U.S. dollars.

