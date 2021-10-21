CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

