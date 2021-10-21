CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,830.08 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 76.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $132,830.08 and $44.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 116.5% higher against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00316562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

