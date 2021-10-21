CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and $4,921.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00103422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.34 or 0.00406649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014839 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00034838 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,404,203 coins and its circulating supply is 148,404,203 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

