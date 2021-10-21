cVault.finance Price Tops $10,059.90 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $10,059.90 or 0.16059116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $100.60 million and $25,531.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

