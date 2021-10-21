CVCoin (CVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. CVCoin has a market cap of $100.32 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00012924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.