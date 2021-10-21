CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of CVR Energy worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

