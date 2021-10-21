CYCLUB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $2.38 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.