CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Major Exchanges

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $2.38 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CYCLUB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.