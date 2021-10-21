Cyrus Harmon Sells 12,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 10,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

