CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.88

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 26669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

