DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

