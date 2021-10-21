DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

