DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

