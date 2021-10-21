DABANKING (DAB) Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 2,713.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DABANKING has a total market cap of $102,394.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DABANKING has traded up 16,430.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DABANKING coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

