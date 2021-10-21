Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $348.28

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.28 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 325.05 ($4.25). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 325.05 ($4.25), with a volume of 6,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

