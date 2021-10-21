Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 5.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,438,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.63. 79,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

