Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of Danaher worth $3,683,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

