DAO Maker Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $104.81 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

