DATA (DTA) Trading Up 30.2% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $2.71 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

