Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,073 shares of company stock worth $316,283. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data I/O stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Data I/O at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.