Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 88113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.42.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $322,180,029. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

