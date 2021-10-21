Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,644.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $356,658.25 and approximately $17,644.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00462228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $615.45 or 0.00979392 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,336 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

