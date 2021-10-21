Datto (NYSE:MSP) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,111 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

