DaVita (DVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.800-$9.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.80-9.40 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DaVita stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. DaVita has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.43.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

