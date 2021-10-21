Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
