Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $7,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $6,909,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $654,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

