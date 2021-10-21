Decentral Games One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $249.52 or 0.00399651 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $86.51 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00069162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.39 or 0.99809615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.66 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

