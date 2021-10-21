Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at $14.450-$15.100 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.69. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $240.86 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

