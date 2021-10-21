Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $380.91 and last traded at $378.38. Approximately 2,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.27.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.