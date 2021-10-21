DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0046

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

