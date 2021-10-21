Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

