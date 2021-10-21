DeFi Yield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,139,849 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

