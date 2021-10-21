DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.39 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 18% higher against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $482,091.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

