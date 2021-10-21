Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew Sells 77,182 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.98. 3,712,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

