Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Dell Technologies worth $173,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of DELL opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

