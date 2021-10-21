Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,544 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

