Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.37

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.37 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 5854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.
DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
