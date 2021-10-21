Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.37

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.37 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 5854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

