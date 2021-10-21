Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,850. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

