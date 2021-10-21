DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00455640 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.00965788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

