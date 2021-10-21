Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Demant A/S stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.