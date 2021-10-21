Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 335,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,842,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

