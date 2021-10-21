Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $937.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Denny’s by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

