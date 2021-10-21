Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94.67 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $627.53 million and approximately $94.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00196607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

